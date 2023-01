PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with John Yarmus, an author and poet who’s celebrating the release of his new collection of poems, Twenty Four Poems.

John talks about Small Talk, as well as his 52 year career as a writer. He talks about some of his inspirations, including many that come from the Wyoming Valley.

John also reads a poem on air.

To purchase some of John’s works, visit his page on Amazon.