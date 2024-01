PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Andrea Bogosko from Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.

The audition deadline for Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent is coming up! Send in your audition videos by January 30!

The show will take place on April 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the F.M. Kirby Center, and will help fund high school scholarships and Carnegie Hall performances for NEPMTA!

For more information, visit NEPMTA.org or call 570-881-2118.