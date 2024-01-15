PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Andrea Bogusko and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski from the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, or NEPMTA.

The audition deadline for NEPMTA’s staple event, the Luzerne County & Beyond Got Talent competition, is almost here!

Make sure you send in your audition videos by January 30!

The show will take place on April 7 at the Kirby Center, and proceeds raised will benefit NEPMTA scholarships.

For more information, visit NEPMTA.org or call 570-882-2118.