PA live! (WBRE) — This Valentine’s Day, you can dine in Paris without even leaving home.

Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kirsten and Chef Joseph from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Kristen talked about the upcoming Valentines’ Day Dinner at the Rail Riders’ home park, PNC Field. This allows couples to have a romantic, Parisian inspired, five-course meal at the ballpark.

The event will feature private suite seating, a photo station, a view of PNC field, an undated ticket voucher for a Rail Riders game next season for each person in your party, and a rose for your special someone.

You can add a personal charcuterie board or a kids menu for $15 each, and wine bottles and specialty drinks will be available for purchase.

Chef Joseph talks about some of the dishes he’s most excited to make, and describes what delicious dinner options guests will see on the menu.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 11 in the private suites at PNC Field. Two seating times are available, one at 5:00 p.m. and another at 8:00 p.m. There will be a cocktail hour taking place one hour before each seating, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Limited seating is available, so to reserve your dinner as soon as possible, email Kirsten at kpeters@swbrailriders.com or call (570) 558-4545.

Before saying adieu, Chris and Chef Joseph also make some tasty treats from the menu in the kitchen, including a frisée salad, feuille de brick, sweet potato pappardelle, New York strip steak, honey roasted carrot,