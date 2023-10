PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Shakira Jackson, Miss Luzerne County.

Shakira performs “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog.

Then, Shakira discusses some of her platforms and causes about which she is most passionate.

She also describes how her upbringing and background influenced her pageantry career, and explains how pageants empower women.

