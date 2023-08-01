PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kristen L. Kosin, president of the AFA Gallery, as well as Laura Ducceschi and Bella Ceccoli from the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The guests talk about Arts to the Rescue, the upcoming art exhibit dedicated to honoring the animals in our local shelters, which will feature portraits of local shelter animals and artwork inspired by pets.

The guests explain how Arts to the Rescue will benefit the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative, and talk about how Meals on Wheels will be at the event to collect pet food.

They also describe the reception, which will feature food, wine, and artists for individual discussion.

Arts to the Rescue will take place at the AFA Artists For Art Gallery in Scranton from August 4th until September 17th. August 4th and September 1st will be Scranton First Friday Celebrations, August 12th and 18th will be meet and greets, August 13th will be Pet Picture Day, and the closing reception will take place on September 16th.

For more information, call 570-347-6203 or 570-209-8679.