PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with some talented cast members from Artists in Motion’s upcoming performance of Beauty and the Beast: Eliza Kline (“Belle”), Regan Hutchins (“Mrs. Potts”), TJ Fitzpatrick (“Beast”), and Sarah Malek (“Lumiere”).

The guests bring Beauty and the Beast’s titular number to life with a beautiful singing and dance performance.

They also talk about what it’s like bringing the iconic musical to the stage, and describe how they’re keeping the tale as old as time so fresh on its 30th anniversary.

They also explain what it’s like to bring these iconic characters to life for the stage.

Make sure to catch Beauty and the Beast at Blue Mountain High School on August 3rd, 4th, or 5th at 7:00 p.m. or August 6th at 2:00 p.m.

Visit ArtistsInMotionPA.com to purchase your tickets, or find @ArtistsInMotionPA on social media for more information.