PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Armando Castro, drive of “El Toro Loco,” a motor sports car.

Armando talks about his upcoming Monster Jam motor sports show.

He also explains what it would mean to win the championship prize during the show.

Armando also discusses his other career as an EMT.

Monster Jam will tale place on May 5th at 7:00 p.m., May 6th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and May 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Make sure to use the promo code ‘CINCO’ for 10% off when you purchase your tickets from ticketmaster.