PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Michelle Riley from the Osterhout Free Library.

The 14th annual Brewsterhout Party is fast approaching! The rooftop party has become a highly anticipated tradition each year, offering food, drink, and fun!

This year, the event will feature over 20 vendors and seven local breweries.

The party will help raise funds for the library’s programing, including “Adulting 101” programs to teach young people life skills, their horror and comedy clubs to watch and discuss movies, a knitting club, their “library of things” including tools and musical instruments, and more!

The party will take place on Friday, October 6, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Intermodal Center Rooftop in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, visit the Osterhout’s website.