SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over a quarter-century after the initial discovery, the finding of human remains in Sugarloaf Township continues to baffle state police.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, state police were called to the site of a mine reclamation project in a wooded area off Tomhicken Road in Sugarloaf Township on December 20, 1994 where workers had found a human skull.