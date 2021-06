SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A unique birthday celebration in the age of COVID as a local boy decided he wanted to get his COVDI vaccine as soon as possible.

The CDC began recommending children ages 12-16 to get the Pfizer vaccine in May. Since then a local boy has been counting down the days until his birthday so he could finally be vaccinated like the rest of his family.