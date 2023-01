PA live (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with actress Ana Gasteyer, who plays CEO of Payne Motors Katherine Hastings in the hit NBC comedy series American Auto.

Ana talks about the upcoming Season 2 premier of American Auto. She talks about her character, how much car knowledge is needed to appreciate the show, and how COVID helped American Auto’s personal grow.

Be sure to catch Ana on the Season 2 premier of American Auto when it airs Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.