PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris talks about National Pennsylvania Day, which takes place every July 20th.

To commemorate the day, America250PA launched a statewide volunteer day across the commonwealth, encouraging Pennsylvanians to give back to our great state as a part of the Pennsylvanians Helping Pennsylvanians Initiative.

On the third annual National Pennsylvania Day, nearly $20,000 was issued through grants at 11 projects, which cumulatively host over 600 volunteers at their 29 sites.

Chris also gives a special shoutout to one of the youngest volunteers of the day, Jimmy from Exeter, who says he loves everything about Pennsylvania and volunteering.

Thank you for your help celebrating this state, and be sure to join the America250PA movement in two years, 11 months, and 13 days on July 4th, 2026, to celebrate PA’s leading role in the founding of the USA for its 250th anniversary.