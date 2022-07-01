PA Live (WBRE) — Award-winning actor and playwright Victoria Rae Sook visited our studio to chat about the Scranton Shakespeare Festival. Scranton Shakes proudly provides a space in which artists and company members can develop original work. Scranton Shakes offers a supportive community for its artists as well as unique opportunities for audiences to see developing work. Learn more HERE.
