PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Brittany Allen, Bishme Cromartie, and Laurence Basse, Project Runway Season 20 finalists.

This week’s episode will reveal the ultimate All-Star fashion designing champion, who will win a quarter of a million dollars, a feature in Elle Magazine, and a mentorship with the CFDA.

Rachel talks about NEPA’s history with Project Runway, dating back to 2005, when Lehman native Jay McCarroll won the show’s first season.

The guests talk about how the show has evolved, and note the biggest differences between Seasons 1 and 20.

They also describe the dynamic between the contestants, especially during such a competeive season. They give their takes on judges’ personality, too.

Make sure to catch the all-star Season 20 Project Runway finale on Thursday, September 7th at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo TV.