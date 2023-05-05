PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kevin Harger-Blizzard and Amy Bezek from the Street Art Society of NEPA.

Kevin and Amy explain what the Street Art Society of NEPA does, and describe their Trolley Mural Tour, which will take riders past several of the society’s murals. Rachel will emcee one of the tours!

They also explain how you can help the society install even more murals throughout NEPA, and describe some other “fun”raisers coming up, like the color run.

For more information, visit the Street Art Society of NEPA’s website or Facebook page.