PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Michelle Riley and Pamela LaCroix from the Osterhout Free Library.

The guests talk about the Osterhout’s upcoming 19 Annual Osterhout Express Gala and Auction taking place on Friday, September 8 at the Westmoreland Club.

The guests describe what to expect at the gala, including a $5,000 cash raffle, and describe the online auction.

They also describe past years’ galas and talk about how much fun they have been.

The online silent auction will open on Tuesday, September 5.

For more information, email Michelle at mriley@luzernelibraries.org or call 570-823-0156 ext. 218, or visit Osterhout.cbo.io.