PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Paola spoke with Dr. Lalaine Little, director of the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University, and featured artist Oren Helbok.

The guests talk about how this train exhibit came to life, and how long it took to set up.

They also explain how train photography differs from other kinds of photography.

Oren, a photographer since he was six years old, talks about what train photography means to him, and tells some stories about chasing trains.

Make sure to attend the artist’s reception on Thursday, July 13th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Misericordia’s website or the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery’s Facebook page.