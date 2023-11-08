PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Wyoming Area Drama Club’s upcoming production of Murder on the Orient Express: Chase Reynolds (“Hercule Poriot”), Dylan Calvey (“Monsieur Bouc”), Lucy Obrzut (“Mary Debenham”), and Mia Belles (“Helen Hubbard”).

The guests discuss their roles, and describe some of their favorite aspects of their characters.

They also list some of the accents the actors adopt for the show, and explain how they slip into those accents ahead of their performances.

Finally, the cast delinates what separates them — a thespian troupe — from a typical drama club.

Make sure to catch Murder on the Orient Express on Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. or November 12 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the show’s Facebook page.