PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Angelika Everett and Ashley Miniger from the 4th Annual Alex Everett’s Hope for Life Event.

The guests talk about Alex Everett, a NEPA man who lost his life to suicide, and describe how their “Hope for Life Golf Tournament” honors his life and legacy.

Ashley, Alex’s cousin, explains how the tournament will help prevent suicide.

The guests also explain how you can help donate or volunteer even if you aren’t a golfer.

The Hope for Life Golf Tournament will take place Sunday, August 27, at the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course located at 1001 Fairway Drive in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information, call 570-332-1304, 570-762-1856, or visit Alex Everett’s Hope for Life Facebook Page, and if you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988.