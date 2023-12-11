PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the talented cast of Artists in Motion (AIM)’s upcoming 3rd annual performance of The Nutcracker: Riley Hutchins (“Clara”), Yardley Miller (“Clara”), Iley Polston (“Dew Drop Fairy), Rylee Conley (“Sugar Plum Fairy”), and Andrew Umphrey (“Herr Drosselmyer”).

The guests offer a quick tease of their performance in 28/22’s upcoming Songs of the Season show.

The guests also discuss what it’s like to work in such an iconic show, and describe what sets AIM’s production apart.

Make sure to catch The Nutcracker on December 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m. or December 16 and 17 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will take place at Schuylkill Haven High School Zwerling Auditorium.

For more information, visit ArtistsInMotionPA.com or find @ArtistsInMotionPA on social media.