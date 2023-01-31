PA Live (WBRE) — The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is celebrating her 10th Anniversary of being out on tour and sharing personal stories about her life and explaining how her gift works. After learning Chris and his mother saw Theresa’s show a few years back, she invites them back to see her again. Since that time though, Chris’s mom passed away. After the cameras stopped rolling, Theresa delivered him a very special heavenly message. Watch the entire clip above, which includes the ending of their LIVE on-air interview and then the portion that never was on air…but amazingly we have to show you.

Barbara Bohinski 1954-2019

On Sunday, Theresa will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who have passed are still with them, but just in a different way. See Theresa at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on Sunday, February 5.

Watch the entire interview below.