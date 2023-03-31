PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Adam Marco, the RailRiders’ communications director.

Adam talks about what it means to him to have been named the 2022 Broadcaster of the Year, and what it means to him to be the voice of the RailRiders.

Adam also describes what impresses him about this year’s team, and what he thinks Shelley Duncan’s management will bring to the table, as well as his take on the new ABS rule.

Adam also walks us through the RailRiders’ calendar this year, which includes 6 giveaways, 12 firework shows (including Friday’s opening night game), and 6 theme nights, each with its own custom jersey.

Adam, the Broadcaster of the Year, also explains why he stays in Scranton.

The RailRiders’ opening night Friday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. The first pitch, thrown by Eyewitness News morning anchor Tom Williams, will take place at 6:35.

For more information, visit the RailRiders’ website or call 570-969-2255.