WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID cases are surging again across the country.Pennsylvania is among 46 states seeing a 10 percent or more increase in the number of recent infections.

It has some, including a drug manufacturer, thinking a vaccine booster shot may be necessary. That drug manufacturer is Pfizer, which provided the first COVID vaccine in the U.S. last December after receiving FDA emergency use authorization. Now, clinical trials on a Pfizer booster shot are about, to begin with, a local health system participating.