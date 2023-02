PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Brianna spoke with abstract artist Danny Laffey.

Danny talks about his career as a painter. He explains how he began painting, how he goes about starting a painting, what his work is about, and if he’s working on anything now.

Danny also shows some of his pieces on PA live!

To check out some of Danny’s work, look at the slideshow below.

For more information about Danny’s work, visit his website.