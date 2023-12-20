PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Sarah Armstrong, Emma Newman, and Siya Patel from the Abington Heights Period Club.

The Period Club works to provide menstrual products to people in need, educate menstruators and allies, and advocate for systemic change regarding menstrual health.

Courtesy: Abington Heights Period Club

The guests discuss how each of them became involved with the Period Club, and list some goals for the upcoming year.

For more information, visit @period.ahhs on Instagram, email abingtonheightsperiod@gmail.com, or find Period. at Abington Heights High School’s Facebook Page.