PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Children’s author Tom Speicher.

Tom discusses his new book, A Day With Waffles and Alexis, the follow up to A Week With Waffles.

Tom describes what makes the book unique, and describes his inspiration.

Tom wrote the book in honor of Alexis, his partner’s daughter who passed away recently. To honor her memory, the book follows Alexis and Waffles the guinea pig spending the day doing what Alexis loved.

For more information, visit @TomSpeicherWrites on Facebook or email Tom.Speicher@yahoo.com.