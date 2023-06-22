PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jenna Lombardo, Jackson Tiexeria-Sowden, and K Lynn Rostkowski from A Chance to Dance.

A Chance to Dance is a non-profit charity dance organization from Pittston. A Chance to Dance has two upcoming shows over the weekend to help with their mission.

The guests talk about how A Chance to Dance first came to be.

They also describe the upcoming performances on June 24th and 25th at 7:00 p.m. at The Slope Amphitheater in Pittston. Make sure to head on over for raffle baskets, t-shirts, refreshments, and more!

They also explain where they get their dancers, and tease what’s coming next.

For more information, email achancetodance22@gmail.com or call 570-706-0394.