PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke about Jay Ruckel, a legendary glove maker.

Jay talks about his 50-year-long career crafting gloves. He designed gloves for 8 different first ladies, including Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Dr. Jill Biden. He’s also made some iconic gloves for some of the world’s most famous popstars, like Madonna, Prince, and even Michael Jackson.

Over the years, Jay has made over 1 million gloves, but ironically, he’s doesn’t actually wear gloves himself.

Make sure to visit the Back Mountain Library to see a display of Jay’s work.