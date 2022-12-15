PA Live (WBRE) — 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline), and is now active across the United States. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement