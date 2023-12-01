PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with John VanWhy from the Hannover Township Lions Club, a community organization, and Sgt. Jason Dombrosky from the Marine Reserve and Wyoming, PA Toys for Tots organization.

The 8th annual Tree Lighting and Toys for Tots “Stuff the Truck” event will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 693 Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

Every year, the Lions Club lines their Christmas trees with sponsorship signs, purchased by either businesses or community members. These sponsorships help pay to keep the trees lit and upkeep the property.

The Lions hold their annual Tree Lighting as a way to say thank you to the community.

This year’s tree lighting event will feature a very jolly special guest, Santa himself! Santa will be escorted in by the Hanover Township Fire Department.

If you can, bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

For more information, visit Wyoming-PA.ToysForTots.org or find @HanoverTwpLions on Facebook.