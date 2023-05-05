PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Rachael Stark from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and Maegan Zielinski from Grassroots Development about the upcoming #570Day.

#570Day is a campaign to spread positivity throughout the region.

All you have to do is take a picture of something you love about the 570 area and post it on social media on Sunday, May 7th, with the hashtag #570Day. For example, you could post a pic of a beautiful view of the lake, your favorite pizza joint, or a local organization doing a lot of good for the area.

Rachael and Megan also talk about some community activities that will be taking place on the 7th.

For more information, visit @570Day on Facebook and Instagram or visit linktr.ee/570day.