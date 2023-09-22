PA live! — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with 28/22 Sports anchor Nick Zelaya, just in time for the 28/22 Friday Night Football Show, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

Nick runs Chris and Rachel through some of this week’s biggest matchups: Danville takes on Southern Columbia, Williams Valley faces off against Loyalsock Township, and Lackawanna Trail will compete against Dunmore.

Remember to tune into the 28/22 Friday Night Football Show Friday night at 11:00 p.m. on WBRE and WYOU for more of Nick’s thoughts on this week’s games.