PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with 28/22 Sports anchor Brett Alper, ahead of the 28/22 Friday Night Football Show presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

It’s finally time for the playoffs! Brett discusses what to expect from these high-stakes games.

Then, Brett, Nick Zelaya, and Gianna Galli play some super bowl trivia games with Rachel, since the big game is only 100 days away!

Remember to tune into the 28/22 Friday Night Football Show at 11:00 p.m. on WBRE and WYOU.

