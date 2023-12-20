PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with 28/22 News Reporter Kathryn Oleary.

Kathryn brings in some cinnamon roll cookies as a part of the PA live! Cookie Recipe Exchange.

These cookies are perfect for Christmas, since Kat has a tradition of eating cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.

Kathryn considers herself a baker, so she was more than happy to bring her homemade cookies onto the show.

When making the frosting, Kathryn will crumble a completed cookie into the icing, along with some cinnamon, for that extra flavor in the frosting.

Rachel and Kathryn finish up some cookies on air, adding on some cream cheese frosting.

Kathryn also discusses her experience at 28/22 so far. She’s worn many different hats at the station in her seven months on the job.

Use these ingredients to make your own cinnamon roll cookies:

Ingredients for cookie:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon sea salt

Ingredients for frosting:

4 oz cream cheese

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 teaspoons milk or cream

ground cinnamon for sprinkling

Thanks for the cookies, Kat, and Merry Christmas!