PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michaela Grundowski from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber as well as Mollie Boyd from the Young Professionals Council.
The guests talk about the 2023 Young Professionals Awards. They list some of their amazing partners on the board this year, and describe the regional nature of the event.
Here’s a look at this year’s categories:
- Cultural Champion of the Year
- DEI Champion of the Year
- Educator of the Year
- Hero of the Year
- Intern of the Year
- Influencer of the Year
- Small Business Owner of the Year
- STEAM Professional of the Year
- Trailblazer of the Year
- Voluntary Leader of the Year
- The Young Professional Development Award
They also describe the ceremony’s unique venue and theme.
Make sure to attend the awards ceremony on Thursday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. at The Venue in Dupont.
For more information, visit Business.WyomingValleyChamber.org/ChamberCalendar or visit their social media pages @gwvchamber and @scrantonchamber.