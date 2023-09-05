PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michaela Grundowski from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber as well as Mollie Boyd from the Young Professionals Council.

The guests talk about the 2023 Young Professionals Awards. They list some of their amazing partners on the board this year, and describe the regional nature of the event.

Here’s a look at this year’s categories:

Cultural Champion of the Year

DEI Champion of the Year

Educator of the Year

Hero of the Year

Intern of the Year

Influencer of the Year

Small Business Owner of the Year

STEAM Professional of the Year

Trailblazer of the Year

Voluntary Leader of the Year

The Young Professional Development Award

They also describe the ceremony’s unique venue and theme.

Make sure to attend the awards ceremony on Thursday, September 21, at 5:30 p.m. at The Venue in Dupont.

For more information, visit Business.WyomingValleyChamber.org/ChamberCalendar or visit their social media pages @gwvchamber and @scrantonchamber.