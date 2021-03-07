2021 PAB Award Winner

Chris Bohinski and the team at PA live! were awarded a 2021 PAB (Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters) Award for Outstanding COVID Feature Story/Report for “The Show Must Go On” at Kiss Theatre.

