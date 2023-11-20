PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tammi Burke from the Victims Resource Center, Marsha Pigga from the Domestic Violence Service Center, and Terry Renninger, father of Rebecca Renninger.

Terry’s daughter Rebecca sadly passed away due to domestic violence in 2009. To celebrate her memory, the 12th annual concert for Rebecca & All Victims of Domestic Violence will take place on Friday, November 24 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Sand Springs Country Club in Drums.

The concert will feature music, guest speakers, and more, and admission is free.

The guest list some warning signs of abuse, and describe some services available for someone in an abuse relationship. Remember, you are not alone.

For more information on the Victims Resource Center, visit VRCNEPA.org or call 570-823-0765.

For more information on the Domestic Violence Service Center, visit DomesticVolenceService.org or call 570-823-7312 or 1-800-424-5600.