PA Live (WBRE) — This memorial race for Cpt.James R. Minicozzi is held over Labor Day during La Festa Italiana. The 5k Race and 1 Mile Walk benefit The Boys and Girls Club of NEPA’s Christmas Party and College Scholarships.

Day of Registration: 8:00-9:30 AM (Water and fresh fruit will be available at the main registration table for participants)

Registration Cost: $25 for pre-registered participants, $35 for day of participants – The first 100 registered participants will be guaranteed a race t-shirt.

Water Station: There will be a water station located halfway through the race, near Andy Gavin’s on North Washington Ave.

Awards/Prizes: We will recognize the first Overall Male and Female runner and walker, along with the top 3 male and female runners in each age group. In addition, bonus prizes will be given to the top 3 overall Male and Female winners, and the Armed Service Award Recipient. In addition, the 1st place Male and 1st place Female in each age group will be given a bonus prize. Please note that you must be present to receive your “bonus” prizes, if you are not present the prizes will be given to the 2nd place finishers.

Age Groups: 13 & Under, 14-19, 20-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61 & Over.

Awards Ceremony: Awards will be presented to age group winners immediately following the race at the main band stand.

Special Recognition Award: The Cpt. James R. Minicozzi Memorial Armed Service Award will be given out to the top finisher in the 5K race who is an Armed Service member (active or veteran).

Pacing: Dickson City Hyundai will be pacing the runners with a lead vehicle.

Honoring James: Cpt. James R. Minicozzi was 36 years old when he passed away in 2012. To honor him the La Festa Italiana Committee unanimously voted & named the race, that he helped start, in memory of him. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School & furthered his education at Lackawanna Junior College & Marywood University. He was a pillar in our community. He was an “Active Duty Member” of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a “Captain” with The United States Army. Of all his accomplishments he still always said the greatest award or title I have earned is “Daddy”. He was one of the youngest elected to public office as a Scranton School Director. Some of the charitable organizations he was involved with include the La Festa Italiana Board of Directors, Scranton UNICO, Gino Merli Veterans Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the American Cancer Society, Pennsylvania for Human Life Board of Director Chairman & the Knights of Columbus. Cpt. James R. Minicozzi loved helping people in need. If great things were happening in our community, things that no one knew about – chances were he was involved. Cpt. James R. Minicozzi’s favorite quote was “Keep The Faith!” and we have incorporated that as our race slogan because it reminds us that all things are possible. We especially “Keep The Faith!”, every year, as race day approaches because the more participants & sponsors that we can reach out to helps us to continue to give back to the children in our community.