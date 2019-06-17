Pa Live! Music

Musical Guests on Pa Live!

Pa Live! is famous for celebrating all genres of music from our region and even some entertainers from the national stage. We have been honored to host performers such as Chubby Checker, John Tesh and the Broadway hit The Jersey Boys just to name a few. We welcome everyone especially new artists just starting their career.

Read the checklist below to see how you can be a successful musical guest on Pa Live!

Please arrive by 2:45pm.

Sound check begins at 3:30pm.

Bands/artists must provide a clip (Youtube, Etc.) of the songs they will perform for the Pa Live! audience.

Unless you own the rights, or your song is in the public domain, you MUST play original music to avoid copyright issues. Each guest must fill out paperwork acknowledging they have the right to perform their selected piece.

Music selections are no more than 3 minutes, but we will have a little extra time to show your website, social media / contact info etc.

Bands need to bring all of the equipment they need. The studio can only provide a power source.

Our parking lot is very small so please use it for loading and unloading equipment only. Unfortunately we do not have visitor parking, you can find parking on the street or next door in Boscov’s parking garage for a nominal fee.

Drinking alcohol or drug use is not permitted.

We look forward to having you be part of PAlive!