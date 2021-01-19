Submitted by: Helen Ewasko, Dalton

Ukrainian Cabbage for a Kobasa or Hotdog Sandwich

1 medium head cabbage or 2 small heads

1 12 oz. can sauerkraut

1 12 oz can crushed tomatoes

1 10 oz tomato soup

1/2 cup water

4 medium onions

6 strips bacon

1/3 cup ketchup

5 tsps. sugar salt and pepper to taste

Remove core of cabbage and slice into thin strips. Chop onions. Dice bacon and fry until crisp. Remove bacon and place chopped onions in bacon fat and saute until soft and transparent. Drain sauerkraut rinsing thoroughly with water. Squeeze sauerkraut and place in a 5 quart pot adding bacon, onions, tomatoes, cabbage, tomato soup and water. Mix everything thoroughly adding sugar and pepper. Continue mixing bringing entire mixture to a slight boil. Cover pot and turn down heat to low and let simmer for 90 minutes to 2 hours. Stir often to avoid burning and continue adding water if the liquid becomes low. Add ketchup and again mix thoroughly. Taste to see if it needs more sugar, pepper or salt. Makes 10 to 12 servings.