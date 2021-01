Submitted by: Stacy Gardner, Friendsville

Tostitos With My Dip

Three ragu pizza sauce

1 8oz cream cheese

1 sour cream

Oregano

Italian season

Garlic powder

1pound hamburg

Pepperoni

Mozz cheese

Grab a cake pan coat bottom of pan. Take a mixing bowl mix seasonings, cream cheese, sour cream. Cook hamburg. Layer pan with mixture pepperoni hamburg and sauce. Put mozz cheese over top. Cook in oven at 350 until cheese melts. Dip Tostitos and enjoy.