Submitted by: Joan Sarisky, Danville

The Best Tasting Lima Bean Salad You’ll Ever Have

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

1 (10 ounce) package frozen baby lima beans

2 ounces Prosciutto, sliced thin and cut in ½ inch pieces

1 small red onion, chopped finely

1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh tarragon leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 cup chopped arugula leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

In a serving bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Add the oil in a slow stream, whisking until combined.

In a saucepan of boiling water, boil the lima beans for 2 minutes. Drain well.

While still warm, toss the beans with the dressing, Prosciutto, onion, tarragon, arugula and salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 4.