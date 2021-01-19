The Best Tasting Lima Bean Salad You’ll Ever Have

Submitted by: Joan Sarisky, Danville

The Best Tasting Lima Bean Salad You’ll Ever Have

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 ½ Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ cup olive oil
1 (10 ounce) package frozen baby lima beans
2 ounces Prosciutto, sliced thin and cut in ½ inch pieces
1 small red onion, chopped finely
1 ½ teaspoons minced fresh tarragon leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)
1 cup chopped arugula leaves
Salt and pepper to taste

In a serving bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Add the oil in a slow stream, whisking until combined.

In a saucepan of boiling water, boil the lima beans for 2 minutes. Drain well.

While still warm, toss the beans with the dressing, Prosciutto, onion, tarragon, arugula and salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 4.

