Submitted by Dave Price, Brook Twp

The Best Pork Ribs

3 racks of pork ribs (like the packs bought at wholesale clubs)

To make dry rub:

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

4 1/2 tsp coarse salt

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp cumin

Rinse ribs and pat dry. Mix together dry rub ingredients and rub the ribs on both sides, coating ribs with rub mixture. Place ribs meat side up on baking sheets, and cover with plastic wrap. Place them in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, or overnight if needed. Take plastic wrap off of ribs and wrap them in parchment paper, then cover/enclose baking sheets with aluminum foil. Cook in 300 degree oven for 3 1/2 hours, then let ribs stand for 20 minutes. After standing period, remove parchment and aluminum foil, and coat the ribs with BBQ sauce and broil them for 15 minutes. The result is fall-off-the-bone goodness!