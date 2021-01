Submitted John Swarts, Greenfield Twp

Tailgate Chicken Wing Dip

1 whole rotisserie chicken

3/4 cup Red Hot sauce

1 cup ranch dressing

1 block cream cheese

1 can blue cheese crumbles

1 bag tortilla chips

Cook and shred chicken. Add to slow cooker. Add all other ingredients. Heat and stir until blended and warm. Serve with chips or celery.