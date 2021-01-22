Taco Dip

PA LIVE! Game Day Recipes
Submitted by: Amanda Plisko, Wilkes-Barre

Taco Dip

12 oz sour cream
8oz cream cheese
Taco seasoning packet
1lb ground beef
Shredded lettuce
Black olives
Salsa
Mexican shredded cheese

Blend cream cheese, sour cream, and 1 pack of Taco seasoning together

Brown beef set aside to cool

Bottom layer spread out the sour cream mix on the bottom of a tray.

Once the meet is completely cooled layer on top of sour cream mix.

Put a few spoonfuls of salsa on top of meat.

Layer shredded lettuce on top of beef.

Layer cheese on top of lettuce.

Top with black olives.

Tortilla scoops work the best to dip.

