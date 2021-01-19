Submitted by: Aimee Benfer, Middleburg

Sweet Taco Salad

1 pound ground hamburger cooked

1 large Onion

1 large Tomato

1 can diced black olives

1 bag cool ranch Doritos ( or any Doritos)

1 bag grated Cheddar cheese ( or any cheese of your liking)

1 16 oz bottle of Catalina dressing

Cook hamburger until done, rinse and cool meat in fridge.

Cut up onion, tomato, olives, and any other veggies and put in large serving bowl.

Once hamburger is cold or at room temperature mix in cheese and veggies. Add bottle of Catalina dressing and stir.

Return to refrigerator for at least thirty minutes

Remove from frig and serve with crushed Doritos.

Enjoy!