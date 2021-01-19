Submitted by: Heidi Birkel, Nanticoke

Spicy Baked Boneless Chicken Fingers



2-3 lbs raw fresh boneless chicken tenders

2 cups flour

2 tsps salt

2 tsps black pepper

1 tablespoon + 1 tspn. garlic powder

1 tablespoons paprika

1/2 dry cayenne pepper powder

1 stick butter or margarine

1/8 cup hot sauce of your choice



Preheat over to 375

Mix all dry ingredients except, 1 tspn garlic, together in a large bowl, and set aside.

Generously spray a 9×13 glass pan with cooking spray.

Rinse chicken tenders in water and roll each one in the dry mixture before lining them up in the pan. They should be touching each other in the pan and fit snuggly.

In another small bowl, melt the butter and add the hot sauce and remaining garlic. Mix to combine. Drizzle over raw chicken. (Not necessary to completely cover each piece, but make sure to get some of the butter mixture on each).

DO NOT COVER. Bake in the over for a total of 50 minutes, flipping the tenders after 40 minutes and returning for the final 10.

Remove and let stand a few minutes before removing from pan.

Serve with blu