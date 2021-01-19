Submitted by: Cheri Lombard, Jefferson Twp
Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
5lbs.boneless pork butt shoulder
(2tbsp)chili powder
(1tbsp)onion powder
(2tsp)salt
(1 1/2 tbsp)garlic powder
(1tsp) pepper
(2 cups) of your favorite BBQ sauce.I use Sweet Baby Ray’s, original, and hickory brown sugar.
Rinse pork. Pat dry
In a small bowl combine chili powder, onion powder, salt, garlic powder, and pepper.
Rub into all sides of pork. Cover and marinate in fridge for 2 hours, or over night.
Cook pork in slower cookeron low for 10 hours on low, or 5 hours on high.or over night. And water.
Shred pork, remive fat, transfer broth about 3 cups.
Return to slow cooker. Add (2 cups) of BBQ sauce. And cook for an additional 2 more hours.