Submitted by: Lori Krukowski, Dunmore

Slow Cooker Chili Cheese Dip

1lb Ground Beef

1lb American Cheese

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 8oz can green chilies & tomatoes

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Brown ground beef well and drain off excess grease. Cut cheese into small cubes. Put beef, cheese and all other ingredients into crock pot, or slow cooker. Stir well and cover. Cook on high 1 hour, stirring occasionally until cheese is fully melted. Serve immediately or turn on low for serving up to 6 hours later. Serve with tortilla or corn chips.